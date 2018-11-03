Dimecoin (DIME) Hits Market Cap of $11.55 Million

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 143.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded up 152.1% against the US dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $11.55 million and approximately $1,017.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00022059 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00035208 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003961 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00020673 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Novaexchange, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

