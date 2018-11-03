Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 20th.

NASDAQ:DFFN remained flat at $$0.38 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,430. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -1.42.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which has initiated Phase 3 trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase 2 trial for the treatment of stroke.

