Diebold Nixdorf Inc (DBD) Holdings Cut by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,226 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sapience Investments LLC raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 56.5% during the second quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,328,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,871,000 after acquiring an additional 479,259 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 8.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 413,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 32,994 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 36.9% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 62,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 24.4% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 510,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 186.3% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 233,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 152,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DBD stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The firm has a market cap of $272.42 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.72. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $20.40.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a positive return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diebold Nixdorf currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Services, Software, and Systems. The Services segment provides product-related services, such as first and second line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; and managed and outsourcing services, including store lifecycle management, self-service fleet management, branch lifecycle management, automated teller machine (ATM) as-a-service, and managed mobility services, as well as cash management services.

