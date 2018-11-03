DHT (DHT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

DHT (NYSE:DHT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $48.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.07 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

DHT opened at $5.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.17 million, a P/E ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. DHT has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $5.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHT. TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on DHT from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of February 6, 2018, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframaxes with deadweight tons of 8,590,740. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

