Deutsche Lufthansa’s (LHA) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a €19.90 ($23.14) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.50 ($26.16) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €24.92 ($28.97).

ETR:LHA opened at €19.75 ($22.97) on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €14.23 ($16.55) and a twelve month high of €31.26 ($36.35).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

