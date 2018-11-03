Deutsche eMark (DEM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $110.00

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 3rd. In the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $188,163.00 and $110.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, C-Patex, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 59.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 48,979,594 coins and its circulating supply is 41,997,618 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

Deutsche eMark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

