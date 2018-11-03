Deutsche Boerse (DB1) Given a €122.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Commerzbank set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. HSBC set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €122.41 ($142.34).

DB1 stock opened at €111.75 ($129.94) on Tuesday. Deutsche Boerse has a fifty-two week low of €77.25 ($89.83) and a fifty-two week high of €111.20 ($129.30).

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

