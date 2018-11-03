Deutsche Bank’s (DB) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Deutsche Bank from an equal rating to a weight rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 10th. equinet reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

DB stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,073,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,536,514. Deutsche Bank has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Deutsche Bank by 3,809.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 11,428 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $469,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Deutsche Bank by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,908,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,720,000 after buying an additional 154,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in Deutsche Bank by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 86,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

