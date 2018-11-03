Deutsche Bank’s (DB) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) in a research note published on Friday morning.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Deutsche Bank from an equal rating to a weight rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 10th. equinet reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.
DB stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,073,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,536,514. Deutsche Bank has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
About Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.
