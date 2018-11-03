Deutsche Bank Reiterates €67.00 Price Target for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (SAX)

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a €67.00 ($77.91) target price by Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Barclays set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €65.00 ($75.58).

Shares of SAX opened at €47.48 ($55.21) on Thursday. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €45.41 ($52.80) and a 52 week high of €66.40 ($77.21).

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

