Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Aixtron (AIXA) a €17.00 Price Target

Nov 3rd, 2018

Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIXA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €10.50 ($12.21) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Independent Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, equinet set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €14.32 ($16.65).

Shares of ETR:AIXA opened at €11.60 ($13.48) on Wednesday. Aixtron has a 52 week low of €3.27 ($3.80) and a 52 week high of €19.56 ($22.74).

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor and other complex materials; and provides process engineering, consulting, training, ongoing customer support, and after-sales services.



