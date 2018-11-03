Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Aixtron (AIXA) a €17.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIXA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €10.50 ($12.21) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Independent Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, equinet set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €14.32 ($16.65).

Get Aixtron alerts:

Shares of ETR:AIXA opened at €11.60 ($13.48) on Wednesday. Aixtron has a 52 week low of €3.27 ($3.80) and a 52 week high of €19.56 ($22.74).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor and other complex materials; and provides process engineering, consulting, training, ongoing customer support, and after-sales services.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.