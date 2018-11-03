Dero (DERO) Trading Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Dero has a total market capitalization of $9.87 million and $67,331.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $1.79 or 0.00028123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Dero has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Masari (MSR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 100.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000247 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,501,978 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

