Deluxe Co. (DLX) Shares Bought by Kaizen Advisory LLC

Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DLX shares. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Deluxe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st.

Shares of Deluxe stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.00. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $78.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $493.20 million during the quarter. Deluxe had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 26.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deluxe Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 22.77%.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

