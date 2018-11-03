Decmil Group Limited (DCG) Insider Buys A$297,600.00 in Stock

Decmil Group Limited (ASX:DCG) insider Denis Criddle purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.74 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of A$297,600.00 ($211,063.83).

DCG stock remained flat at $A$0.75 ($0.53) during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 475,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,085. Decmil Group Limited has a 12-month low of A$0.75 ($0.53) and a 12-month high of A$1.45 ($1.03).

Decmil Group Company Profile

Decmil Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides design, engineering, and construction works for infrastructure, resources, and renewable energy sectors primarily in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Construction and Engineering, Accommodation, and Other.

