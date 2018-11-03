Dawson Geophysical (DWSN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $40.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 million.

Dawson Geophysical stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. Dawson Geophysical has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

DWSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Dawson Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Dawson Geophysical from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dawson Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th.

In other Dawson Geophysical news, Director William J. Barrett bought 18,280 shares of Dawson Geophysical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $105,292.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 729,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,199,702.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William J. Barrett bought 16,600 shares of Dawson Geophysical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $93,292.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 754,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,126.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 36,650 shares of company stock valued at $208,851. Corporate insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robotti Robert increased its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 230,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,660,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,119,000 after purchasing an additional 118,518 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 815.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 21,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,046,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

