Data Storage (DTST) and iPass (IPAS) Critical Comparison

Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) and iPass (NASDAQ:IPAS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Data Storage and iPass’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data Storage $8.26 million 2.73 -$180,000.00 N/A N/A iPass $54.40 million 0.28 -$20.55 million ($3.10) -0.58

Data Storage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iPass.

Risk & Volatility

Data Storage has a beta of 5.85, meaning that its stock price is 485% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iPass has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Data Storage and iPass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data Storage -6.87% -34.69% -8.93% iPass -40.13% -130,046.80% -105.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Data Storage and iPass, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data Storage 0 0 0 0 N/A iPass 0 0 3 0 3.00

iPass has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 511.11%. Given iPass’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iPass is more favorable than Data Storage.

Summary

Data Storage beats iPass on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corporation provides disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud storage, and cloud computing solutions and services primarily in the United States. The company's solutions assist organizations in protecting their data, minimize downtime, and ensure regulatory compliance. Its solutions include infrastructure-as-a-service, data backup, recovery and restore, and data replication services; email archival and compliance; eDiscovery; continuous data protection; data de-duplication; and virtualized system recovery, as well as hybrid cloud services. The company offers its solutions and services to businesses in healthcare, banking and finance, distribution services, manufacturing, construction, education, and government sectors. Data Storage Corporation is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About iPass

iPass Inc. provides mobile connectivity that enables Wi-Fi access on various mobile devices in the United States and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services that provide cloud-based solution allowing customers and their users access to its Wi-Fi network to stay connected to the people and information. The company provides business to business mobile connectivity solutions to large and small enterprises, as well as to strategic partnerships comprising original equipment manufacturers, loyalty programs, software product and service providers, and communication companies; and iPass SmartConnect that takes the guesswork out of Wi-Fi automatically connecting customers to the hotspot for their needs. It operates hotspots at airports, hotels, train stations, convention centers, outdoor venues, inflight, and others. The company sells its services directly through its global sales force, as well as through reseller and strategic partners. iPass Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Redwood Shores, California.

