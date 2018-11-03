DarioHealth Corp (DRIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $3.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given DarioHealth an industry rank of 92 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

DRIO stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. DarioHealth has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.69.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.14). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 443.39% and a negative net margin of 353.28%. The business had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

