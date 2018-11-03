Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Position Reduced by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $13,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 893.6% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 111,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,409,000 after purchasing an additional 100,365 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,238,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 171.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 144.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 429,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,805,000 after purchasing an additional 253,850 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO David C. George sold 55,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $6,025,829.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,236 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 60,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.63, for a total value of $6,835,289.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,619,795.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $105.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.18 and a 52 week high of $124.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.17.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

Several research firms recently commented on DRI. Argus raised their target price on Darden Restaurants to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.04.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

