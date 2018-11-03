Danaher Co. (DHR) Stake Raised by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,915,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $187,519,000 after buying an additional 40,320 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $469,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Danaher by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 201,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,835,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Danaher by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 77,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,643,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher stock opened at $101.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.53. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $91.65 and a 1 year high of $110.13. The stock has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher to $107.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America set a $113.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

In other news, EVP William K. Daniel sold 29,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $2,920,023.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,911,091.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 10,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,013,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,102,873.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,448 shares of company stock valued at $14,306,623. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.