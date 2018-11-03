Dai Achieves Market Cap of $67.92 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Dai token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00015756 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, OasisDEX, Ethfinex and Gate.io. Dai has a market cap of $67.92 million and $3.83 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007145 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00149983 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00251442 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $619.65 or 0.09767682 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012690 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Dai’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 67,951,019 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com

Dai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Ethfinex, YoBit, Gatecoin, Radar Relay, Gate.io, AirSwap, DDEX, Bibox and OasisDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

