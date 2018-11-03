DA Davidson Comments on Cognex Co.’s FY2018 Earnings (CGNX)

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) – DA Davidson increased their FY2018 EPS estimates for Cognex in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.19. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cognex’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $232.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CGNX. BidaskClub raised Cognex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $56.00 price target on Cognex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.55.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $46.57 on Thursday. Cognex has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $72.99. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Cognex by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,167,069 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,146,000 after acquiring an additional 97,079 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cognex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,614,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cognex by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 174,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony Sun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $530,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 284,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,068,728.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $271,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $380,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,361,950. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Cognex announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

