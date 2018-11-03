D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) Stake Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,132 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.07% of D. R. Horton worth $10,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in D. R. Horton by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in D. R. Horton by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,022,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in D. R. Horton by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,650,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,020,000 after buying an additional 1,246,363 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in D. R. Horton by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in D. R. Horton by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 44,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHI opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.08. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52 week low of $34.37 and a 52 week high of $53.32.

A number of analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Bank of America set a $65.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp set a $54.00 price objective on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.93.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $135,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

