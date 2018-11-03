CyrusOne (CONE) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CONE. ValuEngine upgraded CyrusOne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CyrusOne from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CyrusOne from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $55.48 on Tuesday. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $69.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.23). The business had revenue of $206.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.33 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.97%.

In other CyrusOne news, insider Kevin L. Timmons sold 7,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $495,237.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,490 shares in the company, valued at $12,054,548.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Venkatesh S. Durvasula sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,792,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,169 shares of company stock worth $1,602,197. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 20,710 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

