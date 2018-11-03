CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CBAY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.32. 475,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.89. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $15.59.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $134,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $145,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $152,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

