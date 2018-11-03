Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/1ST TR ENHANCED SHO (FTSM)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/1ST TR ENHANCED SHO (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/1ST TR ENHANCED SHO were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/1ST TR ENHANCED SHO by 11.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,504,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,253,000 after buying an additional 468,672 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/1ST TR ENHANCED SHO by 30.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,224,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,414,000 after purchasing an additional 746,297 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/1ST TR ENHANCED SHO by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,091,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,441,000 after purchasing an additional 413,897 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/1ST TR ENHANCED SHO by 442.5% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 879,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,734,000 after purchasing an additional 717,024 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/1ST TR ENHANCED SHO by 5,890.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 782,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 769,349 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.99 on Friday. 1ST TR EXCHANGE/1ST TR ENHANCED SHO has a fifty-two week low of $59.92 and a fifty-two week high of $60.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 23rd.

