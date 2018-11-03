Cwm LLC Acquires 13,836 Shares of Southern Co (SO)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 86.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,836 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 5.4% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 17.1% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Southern by 2.1% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 52,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BB&T Corp grew its holdings in Southern by 0.7% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 157,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 22.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 57.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SO opened at $44.74 on Friday. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $42.38 and a 12 month high of $53.51. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. Southern had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.47%.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 16,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $775,985.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,165 shares in the company, valued at $481,821. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Guggenheim cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

