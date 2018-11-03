Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $200,000 Position in Diageo plc (DEO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 37.8% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 46,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth about $737,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Diageo by 285.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,761,000 after purchasing an additional 124,236 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in Diageo by 115.0% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth raised its holdings in Diageo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $136.52 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $131.22 and a 12-month high of $151.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEO. Argus began coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.