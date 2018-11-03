CSX Co. (CSX) Position Cut by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 46.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in CSX were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSX. BidaskClub raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on CSX and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Argus increased their price target on CSX to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on CSX from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

CSX opened at $69.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.26 and a fifty-two week high of $76.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 55.19%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.