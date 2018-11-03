CSS Industries (CSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $112.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.10 million. CSS Industries had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%.

CSS traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.64. 16,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CSS Industries has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $30.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. CSS Industries’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Munyan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $27,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 84,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,280.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 6,747 shares of company stock valued at $96,267 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSS Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th.

CSS Industries Company Profile

CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, gift, and craft products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and gift consumer products include craft ribbons and bows, trims, buttons, sewing patterns, knitting needles, needle arts, kids' crafts, infant products, journals, gift card holders, all occasion boxed greeting cards, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items, as well as floral accessories, including pot covers, foil, waxed tissue, shred, aisle runners, corsage bags, and other paper and film products.

