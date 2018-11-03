Critical Review: LRAD (LRAD) & C International Income Fund (CRWFF)

LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) and C International Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CRWFF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares LRAD and C International Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LRAD -3.78% 2.51% 2.20% C International Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

46.2% of LRAD shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of LRAD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LRAD and C International Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LRAD $20.31 million 4.80 -$870,000.00 N/A N/A C International Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

C International Income Fund has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LRAD.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for LRAD and C International Income Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LRAD 0 0 1 0 3.00 C International Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

LRAD currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.24%. Given LRAD’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LRAD is more favorable than C International Income Fund.

Risk and Volatility

LRAD has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C International Income Fund has a beta of 2.96, suggesting that its share price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LRAD beats C International Income Fund on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

LRAD Company Profile

LRAD Corporation designs, develops, and commercializes directed sound technologies and products in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It develops directed acoustic communication systems that focus sound over short and long distances. The company offers directional and omnidirectional acoustic systems and accessories. It offers Long Range Acoustic Device primarily for government, military, law enforcement, homeland and international security, private and commercial security, border security, maritime security, and wildlife preservation and control markets. The company was formerly known as American Technology Corporation and changed its name to LRAD Corporation in March 2010. LRAD Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

C International Income Fund Company Profile

Cinram International Income Fund, provides packaging, distribution, retail, and media development solutions in North America and Europe. The company offers product preparation services, such as print and packaging design, printing, point of purchase, security tagging, kitting, assembly, and IT services, as well as manual, automated, and/or customized packaging and assembly solutions, including stickering, labelling, shrink wrapping, wafer sealing, and product bundling. It also provides distribution and fulfillment services comprising reverse logistics, facilities, warehousing and fulfilment, in-house electronic data interchange, reporting analytics, transportation management, freight forwarding, invoice tracking, supply chain management, payment processing, in transit monitoring, and customer services. In addition, the company offers a range of optical media manufacturing solutions consisting of DVD/Blu-ray authoring, DVD/Blu-ray menu design, MPEG/AVC compression, disc regionalization, CD/DVD/Blu-ray manufacturing, manual/automated disc packaging, transcoding/encoding, digital delivery, and video platform development services. Further, it provides ecommerce solutions. The company delivers its products and services through online and retailers, as well as directly to the consumers. Cinram International Income Fund was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

