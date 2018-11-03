Crimson Wine Group (CWGL) and AMBEV S A/S (ABEV) Head to Head Survey

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) and AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and AMBEV S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crimson Wine Group 7.61% 2.45% 2.07% AMBEV S A/S 22.07% 23.16% 13.71%

AMBEV S A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Crimson Wine Group does not pay a dividend. AMBEV S A/S pays out 60.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and AMBEV S A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crimson Wine Group $63.22 million 3.07 $6.18 million N/A N/A AMBEV S A/S $15.01 billion 4.66 $2.30 billion $0.23 19.39

AMBEV S A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Crimson Wine Group.

Volatility & Risk

Crimson Wine Group has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMBEV S A/S has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Crimson Wine Group and AMBEV S A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crimson Wine Group 0 0 0 0 N/A AMBEV S A/S 3 1 1 0 1.60

AMBEV S A/S has a consensus target price of $5.83, indicating a potential upside of 30.79%. Given AMBEV S A/S’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AMBEV S A/S is more favorable than Crimson Wine Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.0% of Crimson Wine Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of AMBEV S A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Crimson Wine Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AMBEV S A/S beats Crimson Wine Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of ultra-premium and wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally. It exports its products to 35 countries. The company was formerly known as Leucadia Cellars, Ltd. and changed its name to Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. in November 2007. Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Napa, California. Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. was formerly a subsidiary of Leucadia National Corporation.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. The company products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. Its operates a distribution network that comprises beverage distributors, supermarkets, bars and restaurants, as well as small groceries, bakeries, snack bars and franchises, and points of sale in Brazil. The company was founded on July 8, 2005 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

