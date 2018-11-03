Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for easyJet (EZJ)

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EZJ. UBS Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) target price on easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on easyJet from GBX 1,310 ($17.12) to GBX 1,215 ($15.88) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Numis Securities reduced their target price on easyJet from GBX 1,836 ($23.99) to GBX 1,321 ($17.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) target price on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. easyJet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,635.69 ($21.37).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 1,248.50 ($16.31) on Thursday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 977.38 ($12.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,698.69 ($22.20).

In other easyJet news, insider Kyla Mullins sold 1,629 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,573 ($20.55), for a total transaction of £25,624.17 ($33,482.52). Insiders have acquired a total of 32 shares of company stock worth $44,480 over the last ninety days.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 862 routes and a fleet of 279 aircraft. The company also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

