Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for easyJet (EZJ)

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EZJ. UBS Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) target price on easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on easyJet from GBX 1,310 ($17.12) to GBX 1,215 ($15.88) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Numis Securities reduced their target price on easyJet from GBX 1,836 ($23.99) to GBX 1,321 ($17.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) target price on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. easyJet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,635.69 ($21.37).
Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 1,248.50 ($16.31) on Thursday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 977.38 ($12.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,698.69 ($22.20).
easyJet Company Profile
easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 862 routes and a fleet of 279 aircraft. The company also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.
