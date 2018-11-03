Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “$28.00” Price Target for Oil States International (OIS)

Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 price objective on Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on OIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oil States International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on Oil States International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Oil States International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Oil States International in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $35.00 target price on Oil States International and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Oil States International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.23.

Shares of OIS stock opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.90. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $274.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.97 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Oil States International’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Oil States International news, VP Brian E. Taylor sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $81,039.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at $581,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Oil States International by 11.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Oil States International during the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Oil States International by 6.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 87,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Oil States International by 5.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 70,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oil States International by 41.9% during the second quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 215,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 63,550 shares in the last quarter.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

