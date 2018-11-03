Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€24.20” Price Target for Vivendi (VIV)

Credit Suisse Group set a €24.20 ($28.14) price target on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a research report released on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a €25.50 ($29.65) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Cfra set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.96 ($29.02).

Shares of VIV stock traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €21.72 ($25.26). The stock had a trading volume of 7,930,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Vivendi has a 12 month low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 12 month high of €24.87 ($28.92).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment is involved in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provides artist and merchandising services.

