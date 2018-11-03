Credit Suisse Group Raises Rolls-Royce (RR) Price Target to GBX 960

Rolls-Royce (LON:RR) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 960 ($12.54) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RR. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,130 ($14.77) price target (up from GBX 1,090 ($14.24)) on shares of Rolls-Royce in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Rolls-Royce from GBX 1,266 ($16.54) to GBX 1,259 ($16.45) and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Rolls-Royce from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rolls-Royce to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 965 ($12.61) to GBX 840 ($10.98) in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 972.18 ($12.70).

Shares of LON RR opened at GBX 834 ($10.90) on Thursday. Rolls-Royce has a 52 week low of GBX 733.50 ($9.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 994.50 ($12.99).

In other news, insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,091 ($14.26) per share, with a total value of £981.90 ($1,283.03). Also, insider Frank Chapman acquired 424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, for a total transaction of £4,091.60 ($5,346.40). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 719 shares of company stock worth $701,485.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, an engineering company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells power and propulsion systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Civil Aerospace segment provides aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as aftermarket services.

