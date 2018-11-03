Credit Suisse Group Raises Paycom Software (PAYC) Price Target to $125.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Paycom Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paycom Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Paycom Software from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Paycom Software from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.65.

NYSE:PAYC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.12. The company had a trading volume of 910,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,187. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $75.39 and a 1 year high of $164.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.52 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.63, for a total transaction of $1,867,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Levenson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.53, for a total value of $627,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,855,816 over the last 90 days. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

