Creative Planning Sells 96,681 Shares of McDermott International Inc (MDR)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) by 57.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 96,681 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in McDermott International were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDermott International during the second quarter worth $37,690,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDermott International during the second quarter worth $45,791,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDermott International by 8,843.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,266,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of McDermott International during the second quarter worth $43,106,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDermott International during the second quarter worth $35,605,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDermott International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDR opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.79. McDermott International Inc has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $27.21.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. McDermott International had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McDermott International Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDR. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of McDermott International from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of McDermott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McDermott International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of McDermott International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of McDermott International from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

In related news, SVP Scott Munro sold 2,250 shares of McDermott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $35,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,020 shares in the company, valued at $525,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDermott International Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR).

Receive News & Ratings for McDermott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDermott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.