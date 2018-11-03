Creative Planning Cuts Position in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET (VOOG)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET (BMV:VOOG) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET by 136.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

Get VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET alerts:

BMV VOOG opened at $146.32 on Friday. VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET has a 12-month low of $116.13 and a 12-month high of $149.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET (BMV:VOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.