Cray (CRAY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cray from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cray from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cray currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Cray alerts:

NASDAQ:CRAY traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $24.33. 268,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.56 million, a PE ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.35. Cray has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 million. Cray had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cray will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cray by 13.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cray by 19.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cray by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cray in the first quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cray in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Cray Company Profile

Cray Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing systems, and data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Cray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.