Craneware plc (CRW) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 8th

Craneware plc (LON:CRW) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share on Thursday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This is a boost from Craneware’s previous dividend of $10.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CRW opened at GBX 3,270 ($42.73) on Friday. Craneware has a 12-month low of GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,040 ($26.66).

Get Craneware alerts:

In other news, insider Keith Neilson acquired 4,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,082 ($40.27) per share, with a total value of £149,415.36 ($195,237.63).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Craneware in a report on Friday.

About Craneware

Craneware plc engages in the development, licensing, and ongoing support of computer software for the United States healthcare industry. The company offers patient engagement solutions that enhance patient satisfaction with billing by providing accurate out-of-pocket estimates and mobile-friendly payment plans; reduce bad debt and ineffective paper collections with upfront patient engagement and point-of-service collections; and provide all-payor medical necessity validation and prior authorization coverage to ensure accuracy and prevent denials.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Craneware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craneware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.