Craig Hallum Analysts Give Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) a $21.00 Price Target

Craig Hallum set a $21.00 price objective on Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut Tower Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut Tower Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. Tower Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $322.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.05 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $460,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. Institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. The company provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

