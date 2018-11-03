CPI Aerostructures (CVU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.25 Million

Equities analysts expect that CPI Aerostructures (NASDAQ:CVU) will announce sales of $20.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CPI Aerostructures’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.00 million and the highest is $21.50 million. CPI Aerostructures posted sales of $20.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CPI Aerostructures will report full year sales of $82.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.45 million to $83.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $92.25 million, with estimates ranging from $87.50 million to $97.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CPI Aerostructures.

CPI Aerostructures (NASDAQ:CVU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million.

CVU stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.68. 222,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,803. CPI Aerostructures has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. It also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems, as well as supplies parts for maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO), and kitting contracts.

