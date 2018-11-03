COSS (COSS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $303,375.00

COSS (CURRENCY:COSS) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. COSS has a total market capitalization of $14.50 million and $303,375.00 worth of COSS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, COSS has traded 45% higher against the dollar. One COSS token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001913 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and COSS.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get COSS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00149068 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00250204 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $623.65 or 0.09780917 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012638 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About COSS

COSS launched on March 6th, 2018. COSS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,810,622 tokens. COSS’s official website is coss.io . The Reddit community for COSS is /r/COSSio . COSS’s official Twitter account is @cosscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling COSS

COSS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COSS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COSS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COSS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COSS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.