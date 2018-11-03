Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports.

CRVS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 104,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,322. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $14.88.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRVS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Corvus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.