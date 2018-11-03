Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Unilever N.V. (UL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter worth $110,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 121,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.4% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 616,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.8% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 445,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,471,000 after purchasing an additional 28,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth $503,000. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

UL stock opened at $53.19 on Friday. Unilever N.V. has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $58.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.4487 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.75%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, July 16th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

