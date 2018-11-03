Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $823,000 Position in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (TTP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP) by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management acquired a new position in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM during the 3rd quarter worth $427,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM during the 2nd quarter worth $723,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM during the 2nd quarter worth $971,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 155,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 19,751 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TTP stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. TORTOISE PIPELI/COM has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $20.21.

In related news, insider Sunil Bhonsle acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

TORTOISE PIPELI/COM Company Profile

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

