Contrasting Lovesac (LOVE) and Restoration Hardware (RH)

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) and Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Lovesac alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lovesac and Restoration Hardware, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lovesac 0 0 1 0 3.00 Restoration Hardware 1 8 9 0 2.44

Lovesac currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.65%. Restoration Hardware has a consensus price target of $135.21, suggesting a potential upside of 8.25%. Given Lovesac’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lovesac is more favorable than Restoration Hardware.

Profitability

This table compares Lovesac and Restoration Hardware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lovesac N/A N/A N/A Restoration Hardware 4.29% 520.85% 8.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.5% of Lovesac shares are held by institutional investors. 29.7% of Restoration Hardware shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lovesac and Restoration Hardware’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lovesac N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Restoration Hardware $2.44 billion 1.11 $2.17 million $3.05 40.95

Restoration Hardware has higher revenue and earnings than Lovesac.

Summary

Restoration Hardware beats Lovesac on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products through its 66 showrooms at top tier malls and lifestyle centers in 29 states of the United States, as well as through online. The Lovesac Company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath ware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com. As of February 3, 2018, it operated a total of 83 retail galleries consisting of 16 design galleries, 47 legacy Galleries, 1 RH modern gallery, and 4 RH baby and child galleries throughout the United States and Canada; and 15 Waterworks showrooms in the United States and in the United kingdom, as well as operated 32 outlet stores throughout the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to RH in January 2017. RH was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Corte Madera, California. The company was formerly known as Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to RH in January 2017. RH was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Corte Madera, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.