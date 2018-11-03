Contrasting Invo Bioscience (IVOB) and Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB) and Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Invo Bioscience and Tandem Diabetes Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invo Bioscience -539.12% N/A -90.11% Tandem Diabetes Care -92.85% N/A -51.68%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Invo Bioscience and Tandem Diabetes Care, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invo Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Tandem Diabetes Care 0 3 9 0 2.75

Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus target price of $44.63, suggesting a potential upside of 11.59%. Given Tandem Diabetes Care’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tandem Diabetes Care is more favorable than Invo Bioscience.

Volatility and Risk

Invo Bioscience has a beta of -0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Invo Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Invo Bioscience and Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invo Bioscience $280,000.00 215.92 -$700,000.00 N/A N/A Tandem Diabetes Care $107.60 million 19.77 -$73.03 million ($12.87) -3.11

Invo Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tandem Diabetes Care.

Summary

Tandem Diabetes Care beats Invo Bioscience on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Invo Bioscience Company Profile

INVO Bioscience, Inc. provides solutions in assisted reproductive technologies to the reproductive health care community in the United States, Asia, South America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. The company offers the INVOcell device that is used in infertility treatment for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization, and early embryo development. It also offers INVOcell Retention Device, a single-use, modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids; and INVO Holding/Warming Blocks that acts as a tool for viewing and retrieving the embryos from the inner chamber. The company sells its products to physicians directly; and IVF centers, medical practices, and physicians through distributors. INVO Bioscience, Inc. is based in Medford, Massachusetts.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:flex insulin delivery system that includes t:flex pump, its 480-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set; t:slim X2 with G5 integration; and Tandem Device Updater, a PC and Mac-compatible tool that allows users to update their pump's software. In addition, the company offers t:connect diabetes management application, a cloud-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display therapy management data from the pump and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; t:lock cartridge and infusion set products; and various pump accessories. Its products in development include automated insulin delivery systems; t:slim X2 with Basal IQ; t:slim X2 with control IQ; t:sport insulin delivery system; and connected (mobile) health mobile application. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

