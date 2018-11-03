Contrasting Gilead Sciences (GILD) & Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) and Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gilead Sciences and Solid Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilead Sciences $26.11 billion 3.45 $4.63 billion $8.56 8.11 Solid Biosciences N/A N/A -$52.11 million ($2.88) -12.64

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Solid Biosciences. Solid Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gilead Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gilead Sciences and Solid Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilead Sciences 7.12% 39.32% 12.73% Solid Biosciences N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.2% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Gilead Sciences pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Solid Biosciences does not pay a dividend. Gilead Sciences pays out 26.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gilead Sciences has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Gilead Sciences and Solid Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gilead Sciences 0 10 10 0 2.50 Solid Biosciences 1 2 4 0 2.43

Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $87.75, indicating a potential upside of 26.37%. Solid Biosciences has a consensus target price of $45.14, indicating a potential upside of 24.02%. Given Gilead Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gilead Sciences is more favorable than Solid Biosciences.

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats Solid Biosciences on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases. It also provides Yescarta, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy for adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma; Zydelig, a PI3K delta inhibitor for certain blood cancers; Letairis, an oral formulation of an endothelin receptor antagonist for pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, a tablet to treat chronic angina; and Lexiscan, an injection for use as a pharmacologic stress agent in radionuclide myocardial perfusion imaging. In addition, the company offers Cayston, an inhaled antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory systems in cystic fibrosis patients; Tamiflu, an oral antiviral capsule for the treatment and prevention of influenza A and B; AmBisome, an antifungal agent to treat serious invasive fungal infections; and Macugen, an anti-angiogenic oligonucleotide to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration. Further, it has product candidates in various stages of development for the treatment of HIV/AIDS and liver diseases, hematology/oncology, inflammation/respiratory diseases, and others. The company markets its products through its commercial teams; and in conjunction with third-party distributors and corporate partners. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Janssen Sciences Ireland UC, Japan Tobacco Inc., and Galapagos NV. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc. engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. The company's product candidates also comprise SB-001, a monoclonal antibody to reduce fibrosis and inflammation. In addition, it is developing soft wearable assistive devices that have functional and therapeutic benefits to DMD patients. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

