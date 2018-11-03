Consol Energy (CEIX) Shares Down 5.5% After Earnings Miss

Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) shares dropped 5.5% during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $35.89 and last traded at $37.64. Approximately 1,095,173 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 427,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.84.

The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.77 million. Consol Energy had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CEIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Consol Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Consol Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Consol Energy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Consol Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Consol Energy by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 511,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,882,000 after buying an additional 83,158 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Consol Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Consol Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Consol Energy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Consol Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 8.49.

About Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey.

