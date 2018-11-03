Concho Resources Inc to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (CXO)

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Concho Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q2 2019 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.27. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Concho Resources from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $203.00 target price on Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Concho Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.08.

Shares of NYSE:CXO opened at $141.05 on Friday. Concho Resources has a 1 year low of $123.63 and a 1 year high of $163.11. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, SVP Lee Price Moncrief sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $559,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,752.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark B. Puckett acquired 2,000 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.39 per share, with a total value of $268,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,818.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,320 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,974 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,379,481,000 after purchasing an additional 68,905 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 16.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,790,784 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $662,804,000 after purchasing an additional 668,035 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 31.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,208,094 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $337,286,000 after purchasing an additional 532,106 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 3.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,956,336 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $270,659,000 after purchasing an additional 68,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 7.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,886,454 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $260,990,000 after purchasing an additional 135,960 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

